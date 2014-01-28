Countdown to Sochi
A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Next Slideshows
Nice day for a wedding
The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.
The art of French cooking
The Institut Paul Bocuse cooking school offers students a unique immersion in French gastronomic heritage.
Animal roundup
The top animal photos from this past week.
Republic Day rehearsals
Notwithstanding the freezing cold in the capital, rehearsals are underway for the Republic Day parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.