Counting critters at London Zoo
Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A zoo worker counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Veronica Heldt poses with meerkats during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Jamie Mitchell poses with a Mexican red-kneed tarantula during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Jessica Jones poses with a llama during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Janet Abreu counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Collette Gibbings look at a tank full of moon jellyfish during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A llama looks at a photographers lens during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Children look at Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
RSS conclave in Maharashtra
Thousands of volunteers attend the gathering held to promote the organisation.
New Year plunge
Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.
India welcomes 2016
Here is how the new year is being welcomed in India.
Kim Jong Un style
The sartorial style of North Korea's supreme leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.