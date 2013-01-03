Edition:
Counting critters at the zoo

<p>Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova poses with penguins during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. The compulsory count of more than 17,500 animals is noted annually as part of the zoo's licence, and the information is logged with the International Species Information System (ISIS), used for managing international breeding programs of endangered animals. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova poses with penguins during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. The compulsory count of more than 17,500 animals is noted annually as part of the zoo's licence, and the information is logged with the International Species Information System (ISIS), used for managing international breeding programs of endangered animals. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A zoo keeper poses with a red kneed spider during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Zoo keeper Tegan McPhail posers with meerkats during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Zoo keeper Jeff Lambert poses with leaf insects during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Zoo keeper Grant Kother poses with a Diamond Python during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Zoo keeper Kate Sanders poses with a Squirrel Monkey during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

