Wed Feb 5, 2014

Counting elephants

<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

