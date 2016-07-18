Counting of the swans
A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900...more
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Livery insignia is seen on a boat flag during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, holds a cygnet, or young swan, during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen on a crew members hat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A swan is returned to the river during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A cygnet, or young swan, is placed in a boat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crew members examine swans during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An official displays embroidery detail on his tie during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boat crews pass through Chertsey lock during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, prepares to set off for Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
