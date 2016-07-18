Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 19, 2016 | 12:55am IST

Counting of the swans

A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 12
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 12
Livery insignia is seen on a boat flag during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Livery insignia is seen on a boat flag during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Livery insignia is seen on a boat flag during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 12
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, holds a cygnet, or young swan, during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, holds a cygnet, or young swan, during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, holds a cygnet, or young swan, during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 12
Detail is seen on a crew members hat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen on a crew members hat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Detail is seen on a crew members hat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 12
A swan is returned to the river during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A swan is returned to the river during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A swan is returned to the river during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 12
A cygnet, or young swan, is placed in a boat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cygnet, or young swan, is placed in a boat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is placed in a boat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 12
Crew members examine swans during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Crew members examine swans during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Crew members examine swans during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 12
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 12
An official displays embroidery detail on his tie during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An official displays embroidery detail on his tie during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An official displays embroidery detail on his tie during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 12
Boat crews pass through Chertsey lock during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Boat crews pass through Chertsey lock during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Boat crews pass through Chertsey lock during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 12
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, prepares to set off for Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, prepares to set off for Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, prepares to set off for Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission

A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission

Next Slideshows

A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission

A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission

The town is becoming a defining test of Modi's ability to navigate a tension central to his administration.

18 Jul 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

17 Jul 2016
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

High-profile names who are not going to the Rio Olympics because of Zika virus fears.

16 Jul 2016
Solving the Rubik's cube

Solving the Rubik's cube

Competitors face off at the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic.

15 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast