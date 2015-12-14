Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015 | 3:20am IST

Countries with the most guns

1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 14
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 14
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2009
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Close
3 / 14
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2008
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
4 / 14
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2013
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 14
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2010
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 14
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
7 / 14
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 31, 2010
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Close
8 / 14
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2008
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 14
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix

10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix

Reuters / Sunday, January 16, 2011
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
Close
10 / 14
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong

11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
11 / 14
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2013
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 14
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark

13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
13 / 14
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Street art of Iran

Street art of Iran

Next Slideshows

Street art of Iran

Street art of Iran

Official murals and graffiti mingle on the streets of Tehran.

14 Dec 2015
North Korea's band cancels tour

North Korea's band cancels tour

An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...

14 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Our top technology pictures in 2015.

12 Dec 2015
Canada welcomes refugees

Canada welcomes refugees

The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.

12 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast