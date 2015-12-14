Countries with the most guns
1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
