Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 2, 2012 | 6:50pm IST

Country Music Awards

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 30
<p>Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 30
<p>Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 30
<p>Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 30
<p>Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 30
<p>Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 30
<p>Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 30
<p>Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 30
<p>Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 30
<p>Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 30
<p>Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 30
<p>Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 30
<p>Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 30
<p>Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. ...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 30
<p>The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 30
<p>Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 30
<p>Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 30
<p>Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
23 / 30
<p>Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
24 / 30
<p>Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
25 / 30
<p>Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian</p>

Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
26 / 30
<p>Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian </p>

Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
27 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian </p>

Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
28 / 30
<p>Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
29 / 30
<p>Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
China fashion week

China fashion week

Next Slideshows

China fashion week

China fashion week

Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.

30 Mar 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.

01 Apr 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

30 Mar 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

29 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast