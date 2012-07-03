Edition:
Countryside India

<p>Kashmiri farmers walk through rice fields in Bandipora, 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri farmers walk through rice fields in Bandipora, 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A farmer ploughs his field to sow millet seeds against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Shapur village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A farmer ploughs his field to sow millet seeds against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Shapur village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Kashmiri women carry firewood over their heads in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri women carry firewood over their heads in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A woman walks on a snow-covered road near Gulaba village in Himachal Pradesh state December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files</p>

A woman walks on a snow-covered road near Gulaba village in Himachal Pradesh state December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files

<p>A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>A girl bathes her buffaloes in a canal at Sabota village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A girl bathes her buffaloes in a canal at Sabota village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Goats and sheep belonging to Kashmiri nomads graze on a mountain in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Goats and sheep belonging to Kashmiri nomads graze on a mountain in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Farmers work in their guar field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Farmers work in their guar field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, May 18, 2012....more

<p>Women cut grass to feed their cattle in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Women cut grass to feed their cattle in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>Tribal villager, Kowasalya Thati (R), 35, tends to her rice paddy crop with her husband in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh March 20, 2012. REUTERS/AlertNet/Nita Bhalla/Files</p>

Tribal villager, Kowasalya Thati (R), 35, tends to her rice paddy crop with her husband in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh March 20, 2012. REUTERS/AlertNet/Nita Bhalla/Files

<p>Villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Kashmir Gujjars carry a bride in a wooden palkhi or palanquin to her groom's house as part of their tradition during her wedding in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Kashmir Gujjars carry a bride in a wooden palkhi or palanquin to her groom's house as part of their tradition during her wedding in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A worker arranges a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A worker arranges a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A member of the Kashmir Gujjar community eats food during the wedding of his relative in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A member of the Kashmir Gujjar community eats food during the wedding of his relative in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A tractor trolley unloads sugarcane after harvesting from a sugarcane field at Olpad village in Gujarat April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A tractor trolley unloads sugarcane after harvesting from a sugarcane field at Olpad village in Gujarat April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A manual labourer cuts stalks of sugarcane before they are taken to a factory near the village of Umraj, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A manual labourer cuts stalks of sugarcane before they are taken to a factory near the village of Umraj, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Kashmiri nomads with their cattle wait for a permission to cross a mountain pass in Razdhan Pass near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri nomads with their cattle wait for a permission to cross a mountain pass in Razdhan Pass near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A villager washes her utensils in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A villager washes her utensils in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A woman walks amid heaps of harvested wheat crop at Bagodra village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A woman walks amid heaps of harvested wheat crop at Bagodra village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Ajit Singh, 62, a farmer, inspects his sunflower crop in a field at Dharar village on the outskirts of Amritsar May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Ajit Singh, 62, a farmer, inspects his sunflower crop in a field at Dharar village on the outskirts of Amritsar May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

<p>Groomsmen from the Saraniya community wearing turbans walk towards a temple under a piece of cloth for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Groomsmen from the Saraniya community wearing turbans walk towards a temple under a piece of cloth for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A woman dries jute at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A woman dries jute at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A shepherd watches as sheep graze on a pasture near Batal village, in the Lahoul &amp; Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

A shepherd watches as sheep graze on a pasture near Batal village, in the Lahoul & Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>A couple, who own a grocery shop, waits for customers at Litan village in the outskirts of Imphal February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A couple, who own a grocery shop, waits for customers at Litan village in the outskirts of Imphal February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A farmer works inside a sugarcane field at Moynaguri village, about 66 km (41 miles) north of Siliguri August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A farmer works inside a sugarcane field at Moynaguri village, about 66 km (41 miles) north of Siliguri August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A woman removes stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A woman removes stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Farm labourers prune grapevines in an orchard at Supali village, around 350 km (217 miles) southeast of Mumbai, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhay/Files</p>

Farm labourers prune grapevines in an orchard at Supali village, around 350 km (217 miles) southeast of Mumbai, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhay/Files

<p>Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally at Bhakurai village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally at Bhakurai village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A view of snow-covered houses seen from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A view of snow-covered houses seen from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, walks in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, walks in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, stands near a strawberry plant in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, stands near a strawberry plant in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Vehicles move through a boulevard covered with trees at Akhnoor village on the outskirts of Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gup/Files</p>

Vehicles move through a boulevard covered with trees at Akhnoor village on the outskirts of Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gup/Files

<p>A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks through a spinach field on a morning at Mastgarh village in Punjab December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks through a spinach field on a morning at Mastgarh village in Punjab December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A Kashmiri farmer walks through a paddy field as it rains in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Kashmiri farmer walks through a paddy field as it rains in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Workers remove stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers remove stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Workers thrash paddy crop at Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Workers thrash paddy crop at Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A farmer walks through a mustard field at Ghaduwan village in Punjab December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A farmer walks through a mustard field at Ghaduwan village in Punjab December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A worker floats on a rubber air tube as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A worker floats on a rubber air tube as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Govinda, 13, herds his cattle near the proposed Ford car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dav/Files</p>

Govinda, 13, herds his cattle near the proposed Ford car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dav/Files

<p>Salesman Raj Verma pushes his bicycle ladened with Colgate products in the village of Hargaon, Uttar Pradesh August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Salesman Raj Verma pushes his bicycle ladened with Colgate products in the village of Hargaon, Uttar Pradesh August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

<p>Dhyani, a 30-year-old apiarist, looks to collect honey from a beehive at an apiary in Madalpur village, Uttar Pradesh September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Dhyani, a 30-year-old apiarist, looks to collect honey from a beehive at an apiary in Madalpur village, Uttar Pradesh September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A farmer carries cut sugarcane on his motorcycle through a field outside Gove village in Satara district, about 260km (161 miles) south of Mumbai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A farmer carries cut sugarcane on his motorcycle through a field outside Gove village in Satara district, about 260km (161 miles) south of Mumbai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Farmers plough a field before sowing cotton seeds in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Farmers plough a field before sowing cotton seeds in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Guar crop is seen growing in a field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Guar crop is seen growing in a field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Teagarden labourers pluck tea leaves inside the organic teagarden estate at Temi village, about 66 km (41 miles) south from Gangtok, Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Teagarden labourers pluck tea leaves inside the organic teagarden estate at Temi village, about 66 km (41 miles) south from Gangtok, Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Eight-year-old girl Mumtaz, removes pieces of hard soil in preparation for sowing cotton seeds at a field in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Eight-year-old girl Mumtaz, removes pieces of hard soil in preparation for sowing cotton seeds at a field in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A man steers a boat amid bamboo poles to be transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village, about 45 km (28 miles) west of Agartala, Tripura July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A man steers a boat amid bamboo poles to be transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village, about 45 km (28 miles) west of Agartala, Tripura July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

<p>Farmers plant saplings in a rice field at Rajpur village, located in Gujarat July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Farmers plant saplings in a rice field at Rajpur village, located in Gujarat July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A farmer spreads fertilizer in a paddy field at Traouri village, located in Haryana July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A farmer spreads fertilizer in a paddy field at Traouri village, located in Haryana July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A man sorts Alphonso mangoes in Madhban village in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man sorts Alphonso mangoes in Madhban village in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A girl carries red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A girl carries red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A woman dries corn on the rooftop of her mud-house at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

A woman dries corn on the rooftop of her mud-house at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

<p>A villager trims the branches of a poplar tree in his field on a cold day at Sabota village in Uttar Pradesh January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A villager trims the branches of a poplar tree in his field on a cold day at Sabota village in Uttar Pradesh January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Camels rest on sand dunes over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Camels rest on sand dunes over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>A farmer works in a cabbage field at Mananna village in Punjab August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A farmer works in a cabbage field at Mananna village in Punjab August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A farmer ploughs a field at Narimanpura village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A farmer ploughs a field at Narimanpura village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A farmer works in a pulse farm at Bakrol village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A farmer works in a pulse farm at Bakrol village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Farmers sort potatoes at a field in Badi Gohari village near Allahabad April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers sort potatoes at a field in Badi Gohari village near Allahabad April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A farmer sleeps next to a sugarcane field in the village of Dumchhedi in Punjab November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A farmer sleeps next to a sugarcane field in the village of Dumchhedi in Punjab November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Labourers spread paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex at Moharcherra village, east of Agartala, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Labourers spread paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex at Moharcherra village, east of Agartala, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

<p>Salt workers work at a salt bed in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west from Ahmedabad November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Salt workers work at a salt bed in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west from Ahmedabad November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village of Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files</p>

Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village of Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files

<p>A man rides a bullock cart in the village of Wardha, near Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files</p>

A man rides a bullock cart in the village of Wardha, near Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

<p>A women and child wash their clothes at a pond at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

A women and child wash their clothes at a pond at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

