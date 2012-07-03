Countryside India
Kashmiri farmers walk through rice fields in Bandipora, 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri farmers walk through rice fields in Bandipora, 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer ploughs his field to sow millet seeds against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Shapur village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer ploughs his field to sow millet seeds against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Shapur village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Kashmiri women carry firewood over their heads in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri women carry firewood over their heads in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman walks on a snow-covered road near Gulaba village in Himachal Pradesh state December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
A woman walks on a snow-covered road near Gulaba village in Himachal Pradesh state December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A girl bathes her buffaloes in a canal at Sabota village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A girl bathes her buffaloes in a canal at Sabota village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Goats and sheep belonging to Kashmiri nomads graze on a mountain in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Goats and sheep belonging to Kashmiri nomads graze on a mountain in Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Farmers work in their guar field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Farmers work in their guar field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, May 18, 2012....more
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Women cut grass to feed their cattle in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Women cut grass to feed their cattle in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Tribal villager, Kowasalya Thati (R), 35, tends to her rice paddy crop with her husband in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh March 20, 2012. REUTERS/AlertNet/Nita Bhalla/Files
Tribal villager, Kowasalya Thati (R), 35, tends to her rice paddy crop with her husband in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh March 20, 2012. REUTERS/AlertNet/Nita Bhalla/Files
Villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Kashmir Gujjars carry a bride in a wooden palkhi or palanquin to her groom's house as part of their tradition during her wedding in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Kashmir Gujjars carry a bride in a wooden palkhi or palanquin to her groom's house as part of their tradition during her wedding in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A worker arranges a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker arranges a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A member of the Kashmir Gujjar community eats food during the wedding of his relative in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A member of the Kashmir Gujjar community eats food during the wedding of his relative in Dard Khora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A tractor trolley unloads sugarcane after harvesting from a sugarcane field at Olpad village in Gujarat April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A tractor trolley unloads sugarcane after harvesting from a sugarcane field at Olpad village in Gujarat April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A manual labourer cuts stalks of sugarcane before they are taken to a factory near the village of Umraj, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A manual labourer cuts stalks of sugarcane before they are taken to a factory near the village of Umraj, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Kashmiri nomads with their cattle wait for a permission to cross a mountain pass in Razdhan Pass near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri nomads with their cattle wait for a permission to cross a mountain pass in Razdhan Pass near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A villager washes her utensils in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A villager washes her utensils in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A woman walks amid heaps of harvested wheat crop at Bagodra village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman walks amid heaps of harvested wheat crop at Bagodra village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Ajit Singh, 62, a farmer, inspects his sunflower crop in a field at Dharar village on the outskirts of Amritsar May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Ajit Singh, 62, a farmer, inspects his sunflower crop in a field at Dharar village on the outskirts of Amritsar May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Groomsmen from the Saraniya community wearing turbans walk towards a temple under a piece of cloth for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Groomsmen from the Saraniya community wearing turbans walk towards a temple under a piece of cloth for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman dries jute at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman dries jute at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A shepherd watches as sheep graze on a pasture near Batal village, in the Lahoul & Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A shepherd watches as sheep graze on a pasture near Batal village, in the Lahoul & Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A couple, who own a grocery shop, waits for customers at Litan village in the outskirts of Imphal February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A couple, who own a grocery shop, waits for customers at Litan village in the outskirts of Imphal February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A farmer works inside a sugarcane field at Moynaguri village, about 66 km (41 miles) north of Siliguri August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A farmer works inside a sugarcane field at Moynaguri village, about 66 km (41 miles) north of Siliguri August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman removes stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman removes stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Farm labourers prune grapevines in an orchard at Supali village, around 350 km (217 miles) southeast of Mumbai, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhay/Files
Farm labourers prune grapevines in an orchard at Supali village, around 350 km (217 miles) southeast of Mumbai, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhay/Files
Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally at Bhakurai village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally at Bhakurai village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A view of snow-covered houses seen from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A view of snow-covered houses seen from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, walks in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, walks in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, stands near a strawberry plant in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shripati Nana Jadhav, 62, stands near a strawberry plant in a field at his strawberry farm in the village of Bhilar in Satara district, about 265km (165 miles) south of Mumbai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Vehicles move through a boulevard covered with trees at Akhnoor village on the outskirts of Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gup/Files
Vehicles move through a boulevard covered with trees at Akhnoor village on the outskirts of Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gup/Files
A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks through a spinach field on a morning at Mastgarh village in Punjab December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks through a spinach field on a morning at Mastgarh village in Punjab December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A Kashmiri farmer walks through a paddy field as it rains in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Kashmiri farmer walks through a paddy field as it rains in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers remove stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers remove stalks from red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers thrash paddy crop at Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Workers thrash paddy crop at Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer walks through a mustard field at Ghaduwan village in Punjab December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer walks through a mustard field at Ghaduwan village in Punjab December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker floats on a rubber air tube as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker floats on a rubber air tube as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in Motte Majra village in Punjab October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Govinda, 13, herds his cattle near the proposed Ford car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dav/Files
Govinda, 13, herds his cattle near the proposed Ford car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dav/Files
Salesman Raj Verma pushes his bicycle ladened with Colgate products in the village of Hargaon, Uttar Pradesh August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Salesman Raj Verma pushes his bicycle ladened with Colgate products in the village of Hargaon, Uttar Pradesh August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Dhyani, a 30-year-old apiarist, looks to collect honey from a beehive at an apiary in Madalpur village, Uttar Pradesh September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Dhyani, a 30-year-old apiarist, looks to collect honey from a beehive at an apiary in Madalpur village, Uttar Pradesh September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A farmer carries cut sugarcane on his motorcycle through a field outside Gove village in Satara district, about 260km (161 miles) south of Mumbai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A farmer carries cut sugarcane on his motorcycle through a field outside Gove village in Satara district, about 260km (161 miles) south of Mumbai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Farmers plough a field before sowing cotton seeds in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Farmers plough a field before sowing cotton seeds in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Guar crop is seen growing in a field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Guar crop is seen growing in a field at Shinoli village in Gujarat April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Teagarden labourers pluck tea leaves inside the organic teagarden estate at Temi village, about 66 km (41 miles) south from Gangtok, Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Teagarden labourers pluck tea leaves inside the organic teagarden estate at Temi village, about 66 km (41 miles) south from Gangtok, Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Eight-year-old girl Mumtaz, removes pieces of hard soil in preparation for sowing cotton seeds at a field in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Eight-year-old girl Mumtaz, removes pieces of hard soil in preparation for sowing cotton seeds at a field in Kayla village, about 70 km (43 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man steers a boat amid bamboo poles to be transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village, about 45 km (28 miles) west of Agartala, Tripura July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A man steers a boat amid bamboo poles to be transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village, about 45 km (28 miles) west of Agartala, Tripura July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field at Rajpur village, located in Gujarat July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field at Rajpur village, located in Gujarat July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer spreads fertilizer in a paddy field at Traouri village, located in Haryana July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer spreads fertilizer in a paddy field at Traouri village, located in Haryana July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man sorts Alphonso mangoes in Madhban village in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man sorts Alphonso mangoes in Madhban village in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A girl carries red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl carries red chilli at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman dries corn on the rooftop of her mud-house at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A woman dries corn on the rooftop of her mud-house at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A villager trims the branches of a poplar tree in his field on a cold day at Sabota village in Uttar Pradesh January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A villager trims the branches of a poplar tree in his field on a cold day at Sabota village in Uttar Pradesh January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Camels rest on sand dunes over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Camels rest on sand dunes over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A farmer works in a cabbage field at Mananna village in Punjab August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer works in a cabbage field at Mananna village in Punjab August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer ploughs a field at Narimanpura village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer ploughs a field at Narimanpura village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer works in a pulse farm at Bakrol village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A farmer works in a pulse farm at Bakrol village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Farmers sort potatoes at a field in Badi Gohari village near Allahabad April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Farmers sort potatoes at a field in Badi Gohari village near Allahabad April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A farmer sleeps next to a sugarcane field in the village of Dumchhedi in Punjab November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer sleeps next to a sugarcane field in the village of Dumchhedi in Punjab November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Labourers spread paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex at Moharcherra village, east of Agartala, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Labourers spread paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex at Moharcherra village, east of Agartala, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Salt workers work at a salt bed in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west from Ahmedabad November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Salt workers work at a salt bed in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west from Ahmedabad November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village of Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village of Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
A man rides a bullock cart in the village of Wardha, near Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files
A man rides a bullock cart in the village of Wardha, near Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files
A women and child wash their clothes at a pond at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A women and child wash their clothes at a pond at Panchari village, 80 km (50 miles) north of Jammu, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Next Slideshows
Gay Pride around the world
Revelers celebrate Gay Pride month with parades all around the world.
India this week
Pictures from around the country from the past seven days.
Kung Fu academy
Aspiring Kung Fu martial artists from all over the world train at a family-run school in Beijing.
Hong Kong: 15 years later
A look at the last 15 years since Hong Kong's handover back to China.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.