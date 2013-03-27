Coup in Central African Republic
Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional...more
Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
