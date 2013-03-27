Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2013 | 4:00am IST

Coup in Central African Republic

<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional...more

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
1 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
2 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
3 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
4 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
5 / 16
<p>A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
6 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
7 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
8 / 16
<p>Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
9 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
10 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
11 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
12 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
13 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
14 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
15 / 16
<p>An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Thursday, March 28, 2013

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Life on the DMZ

Life on the DMZ

Next Slideshows

Life on the DMZ

Life on the DMZ

Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.

28 Mar 2013
Photo focus: Hands

Photo focus: Hands

Hands can express a variety of emotions and can represent significant moments.

27 Mar 2013
Debating gay marriage

Debating gay marriage

The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.

27 Mar 2013
Earth Hour

Earth Hour

Before and after images of Earth Hour.

26 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures