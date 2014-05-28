Coup protests in Thailand
A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
