Courtside candids
Jay-Z and Beyoncewatch the first quarter of game six of the NBA Finals between the Cavs and Warriors. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Drake celebrates after the Raptors scored in a 105-99 win over the Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern conference finals. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Miley Cyrus shakes hands with fans during halftime between the Knicks and the Cavs at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference playoffs in Miami, June 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Lil Wayne and his friend Dhea watch the Lakers play the Heat in Los Angeles, March 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicki Minaj poses during the 2012 NBA All-Star game in Orlando. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star game in Houston. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alicia Keys and son Egypt Daoud Dean look on with the Houston Rockets mascot during the 2013 NBA All-Star weekend in Houston. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the 2011 NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals in New York, May 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the Knicks in Miami, December 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Reese Witherspoon kisses her husband Jim Toth as they watch the Raptors play the Lakers in Los Angeles, March 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Brown sitting next to Spike Lee as the Knicks play the Celtics at Madison Square Garden, March 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Tom Hanks, Chistopher McDonald, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Ben Stiller and Chistine Taylor watch the Knicks play the Clippers in New York, February 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Katie Holmes watches the Knicks play the Warriors at Madison Square Garden, February 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Alex Rodriguez reacts as he sits with Cindy Crawford and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson as the Lakers play the Rockets in Los Angeles, January 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Menounos and Derek Hough sit courtside as the Celtics play the Lakers in Los Angeles, March 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Rock and David Spade joke as the 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher sitting courtside as the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, November 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Charlize Theron and her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta sit next to Metta World Peace as they watch the Thunder play the Lakers in Los Angeles, January 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Nets play the Raptors in New York, November 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone as the Lakers play the Rockets in Los Angeles, January 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Lakers play the Thunder in Los Angeles, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Timberlake sits with Jessica Biel as the the Lakers play the Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react as the Heat play the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the Hornets take on the Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Justin Bieber sits with Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, the son of Chris Paul, as the Los Angeles Clippers played the Celtics in Los Angeles, December 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jerry Seinfeld wears a medical boot with son Julian and wife Jessica while watching the Nets play the Pistons in New York, December 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Justin Bieber talks with Rihanna as they sit courtside during the 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan watch the Knicks play the Magic at Madison Square Garden, March 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bruno Mars at the 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and actor Liev Schreiber watch the Lakers play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Levi watch the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, March 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruce Willis walks past Tom Cruise, Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to his seat as the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, May 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cameron Diaz talks with Larry David before the Heat play the Lakers in Los Angeles, December 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dirtector Spike Lee gestures to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade in Miami, December 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Warren Beatty watches the Lakers Girls cheerleaders in Los Angeles, November 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch the Knicks play the Clippers in Los Angeles, December 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs during the Slam Dunk contest at the 2010 NBA All-Star weekend in Dallas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
