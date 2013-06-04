Courtside candids
Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat play against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference final playoffs in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat's LeBron James shakes hands with David Beckham, as Marcelo Claure, CEO of Brightstar, looks on, after being pulled from Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final playoffs against the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more
Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the New York Knicks in Miami, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Nicki Minaj poses during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Reese Witherspoon kisses her husband Jim Toth as they watch the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Lakers during their game in Los Angeles, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Alicia Keys and son Egypt Daoud Dean look on with the Houston Rockets mascot during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chris Brown sitting next to Spike Lee as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Justin Bieber sits with Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, the son of Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, as the Los Angeles Clippers played the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Tom Hanks, Chistopher McDonald, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Ben Stiller and Chistine Taylor watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Katie Holmes watches the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez reacts as he sits courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Rapper Lil Wayne and his friend Dhea watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Menounos and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Derek Hough sit courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Rock and David Spade joke as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher pose for a photo while sitting courtside at the Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Charlize Theron and her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta sit next to Los Angeles Lakers Metta World Peace as they watch the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Lakers in Los Angeles, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Timberlake sits with his fiancee Jessica Biel as the th Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react as the Miami Heat play the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Jerry Seinfeld wears a medical boot with son Julian and wife Jessica while watching the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Bieber talks with Rihanna as they sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan watch the Knicks play the Magic at Madison Square Garden, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bruno Mars at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and actor Liev Schreiber as the Lakers play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Levi watch the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruce Willis walks past Tom Cruise, Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to his court side seat as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cameron Diaz talks with Larry David before the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dirtector Spike Lee gestures to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the fourth quarter in Miami, December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Warren Beatty watches the Lakers Girls cheerleaders in Los Angeles, November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to actor Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rappers Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs sit courtside during the Slam Dunk contest at NBA All-Star weekend in Dallas, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone
