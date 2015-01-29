Courtside celebs
Will Ferrell listens to a radio as he watches an evening match with his son and wife Viveca Paulin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro film a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home while sitting courtside for a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/USA Today...more
Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake holds the camera during a timeout in the game against the Miami Heat in Memphis, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Nelson Chenault
Drake reacts from the sideline in a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Tom Szczerbowski
Beyonce and Jay-Z sit courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
David and Victoria Beckham sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the game with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert...more
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber attend the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Mark J. Rebilas
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William as they watch hockey at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chris Brown sits next to Spike Lee as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during his game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, Shannon Tweed, and Vancouver Canucks' left winger Alexandre Burrows during the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jack Nicholson watches during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Richard Mackson
Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heidi Klum hugs her boyfriend Vito Schnabel during the match between Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic at the U.S. Open in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jerry Lai
Woody Allen watches the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iggy Azalea attends the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee
Mick Jagger is seen before the start of the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen kiss in the stands while attending the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski watch Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Cruise talks to Charles Gordon-Lenox, Earl of March, at Goodwood racecourse, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Shakira passes their son Milan to Barcelona's Gerard Pique before the match between Barcelona and Eibar in Barcelona October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Steven Tyler attends a playoff game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee
Hugh Jackman sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean look at the Houston Rockets mascot during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Naomi Campbell smiles as she stands in the Ferrari garage during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Owen Wilson attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Gary A. Vasquez
Manny Pacquiao takes a photo with Mario Lopez as he celebrates his unanimous decision over WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley in their title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton watch the game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks in Orlando, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/David Manning
Anna Wintour and Liev Schreiber talk as the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Next Slideshows
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Awards.
The road to K-pop stardom
Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.