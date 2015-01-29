Edition:
Courtside celebs

Will Ferrell listens to a radio as he watches an evening match with his son and wife Viveca Paulin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro film a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home while sitting courtside for a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Derick E. Hingle

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake holds the camera during a timeout in the game against the Miami Heat in Memphis, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Nelson Chenault

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Drake reacts from the sideline in a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Tom Szczerbowski

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Beyonce and Jay-Z sit courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2013
Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
David and Victoria Beckham sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the game with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber attend the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Mark J. Rebilas

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William as they watch hockey at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
Chris Brown sits next to Spike Lee as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2013
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during his game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, Shannon Tweed, and Vancouver Canucks' left winger Alexandre Burrows during the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2012
Jack Nicholson watches during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Richard Mackson

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2014
Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
Heidi Klum hugs her boyfriend Vito Schnabel during the match between Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic at the U.S. Open in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jerry Lai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Woody Allen watches the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
Iggy Azalea attends the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
Mick Jagger is seen before the start of the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen kiss in the stands while attending the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2013
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski watch Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Tom Cruise talks to Charles Gordon-Lenox, Earl of March, at Goodwood racecourse, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Shakira passes their son Milan to Barcelona's Gerard Pique before the match between Barcelona and Eibar in Barcelona October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 19, 2014
Steven Tyler attends a playoff game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Hugh Jackman sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean look at the Houston Rockets mascot during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2013
Naomi Campbell smiles as she stands in the Ferrari garage during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
Owen Wilson attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Gary A. Vasquez

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Manny Pacquiao takes a photo with Mario Lopez as he celebrates his unanimous decision over WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley in their title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 13, 2014
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton watch the game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks in Orlando, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/David Manning

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2014
Anna Wintour and Liev Schreiber talk as the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Saturday, February 12, 2011
