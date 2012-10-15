Couture hair
A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a hairstyle creation by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations by hair stylist Mahogany at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a hairstyle creation painted with gold leaf by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by hair stylist Mario Krankl at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by hair stylist David Murray at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model works with a hair stylist for Dmitri Vinokurov backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models for hair stylist Mario Krankl wait backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model practises her cues backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The TIGI creative team work backstage to mount antlers onto a model's head in the TIGI dressing room at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Hair stylist Mario Krankl stands with his models at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
