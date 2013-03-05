Cozying up in India
People walk on a seafront promenade as a couple huddle under an umbrella during a monsoon rain shower in Mumbai June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A couple sits along the seafront promenade at dusk in Mumbai's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A couple sits on a bench as a horse stands near them in Cubbon Park, a large green space in central Bangalore, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Couple sit on a seafront promenade overlooking the Arabian Sea at the Nariman Point financial area in south Mumbai March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A couple stands near the seafront during heavy rains in India's financial capital Mumbai June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A couple look at the sunset at a seafront in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple walk at the seafront in Mumbai May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple kisses at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple sit on steps decorated with discarded ceramic pieces at Nek Chand's Rock Garden in Chandigarh September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
