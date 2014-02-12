Crack pipe vending machine
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the...more
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the Portland Hotel Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Next Slideshows
White House State Dinner
Scenes from the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande.
Sicily's migrant soccer squad
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it...
The last fight night
Kickboxing fans flock to see the closing fight night for one of Bangkok's oldest Muay Thai venues, which is being demolished after 57 years.
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.