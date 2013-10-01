Edition:
Crackdown on Golden Dawn

<p>Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Kostas Barbarousis stands in front of a Greek flag during a rally in solidarity with his colleagues, who were led to the court to respond to charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an anti-fascist rapper. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Kostas Barbarousis stands in front of a Greek flag during a rally in solidarity with his colleagues, who were led to the court to respond to charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an anti-fascist rapper. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he and others will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis</p>

Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he and others will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

<p>A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Panagiotaros (C) yells as he is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he and others will respond to charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Panagiotaros (C) yells as he is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he and others will respond to charges of belonging to a criminal organization, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Ilias Panagiotaros (2nd L) winks as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Ilias Panagiotaros (2nd L) winks as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos (2nd L) is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers as he arrives at a courthouse in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis</p>

Extreme-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos (2nd L) is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers as he arrives at a courthouse in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

<p>Far-right Golden Dawn party leader Nikos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Far-right Golden Dawn party leader Nikos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

