Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to disperse crowds after clashes erupted when authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class district, the worst street violence since pro-democracy protests in late 2014. It is not known whether the injured man is a protester. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

