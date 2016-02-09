Edition:
India
Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to disperse crowds after clashes erupted when authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class district, the worst street violence since pro-democracy protests in late 2014. It is not known whether the injured man is a protester. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A policeman is seen pointing his gun into the air in this still image taken from video on February 9, 2016. Police fired two shots into the air, a police spokeswoman said, amid chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Cable TV via Reuters TV

Protesters monitor riot police movement on a fence beside a fire set by them at a junction at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Protesters hurled bricks at police as scuffles broke out, while other demonstrators set fire to rubbish bins in the streets of Mong Kok, a gritty neighborhood just across the harbor from the heart of the Asian financial center. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester (L) kicks a policeman (2nd L) who has fallen down during a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. The clashes broke out after police moved in to clear "hawkers", or illegal vendors who sell local delicacies, trinkets and household goods from makeshift streetside stalls. The hawkers, long a common sight on Hong Kong's bustling streets, quickly attracted a strong social media following under the hashtag #FishballRevolution. REUTERS/E Weekly/Fu Chun-wai

Protesters throw bricks as a journalist takes cover during a clash with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An injured policeman receives treatment after clashes with protesters at Hong Kong's Mong Kok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Riot police stand behind a damaged taxi after a clash with protesters at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters break pavement for bricks to be thrown at riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police arrest a protester after a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester sets a fire beside a parked taxi at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters throw bricks during a clash with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters supporting illegal hawkers carry makeshift shields at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Bricks dug out from the pavement are seen on a chair after protesters clashed with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Stones thrown by protesters are seen on the ground in front of riot police during a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters set fire at a junction at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An injured TV journalist (C) is helped by his colleague and a riot policeman after being hit in the face with a stone thrown by a protester at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester throws a stone towards riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is arrested by riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters look on behind a fire set by them at a junction at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is arrested by riot police after a clash at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

