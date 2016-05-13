Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016

Cracking the brass ceiling

Air Force General Lori Robinson is the new head of the U.S. military's Northern Command, which makes her the first woman to head a U.S. combatant command. Northern Command commands NORAD, and conducts homeland defense, civil support and security in North America. When Robinson took on her current role leading the U.S. air forces in the Pacific, she became the first female four-star to command combat forces. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Katrina M. Brisbin/Handout via Reuters

Air Force General Lori Robinson is the new head of the U.S. military's Northern Command, which makes her the first woman to head a U.S. combatant command. Northern Command commands NORAD, and conducts homeland defense, civil support and security in...more

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Air Force General Lori Robinson is the new head of the U.S. military's Northern Command, which makes her the first woman to head a U.S. combatant command. Northern Command commands NORAD, and conducts homeland defense, civil support and security in North America. When Robinson took on her current role leading the U.S. air forces in the Pacific, she became the first female four-star to command combat forces. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Katrina M. Brisbin/Handout via Reuters
Admiral Michelle Howard is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of admiral in the history of the Navy. She served in the Gulf War, and became the first African-American woman to command a ship when she took command of USS Rushmore in March 1999. She is currently the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking commissioned officer in the Navy. REUTERS/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Peter D. Lawlor/U.S. Navy photo/Handout via Reuters

Admiral Michelle Howard is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of admiral in the history of the Navy. She served in the Gulf War, and became the first African-American woman to command a ship when she took command of USS Rushmore in March 1999. She is currently the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking commissioned officer in the Navy.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Admiral Michelle Howard is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of admiral in the history of the Navy. She served in the Gulf War, and became the first African-American woman to command a ship when she took command of USS Rushmore in March 1999. She is currently the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking commissioned officer in the Navy. REUTERS/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Peter D. Lawlor/U.S. Navy photo/Handout via Reuters
Army Brigadier General Diana Holland became the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in January 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Army Brigadier General Diana Holland became the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in January 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Army Brigadier General Diana Holland became the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in January 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Army Major General Laura J. Richardson is the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of a combat division. She is currently assigned as the Chief, Army Legislative Liaison, responsible for integrating the Army's efforts with Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Army Major General Laura J. Richardson is the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of a combat division. She is currently assigned as the Chief, Army Legislative Liaison, responsible for integrating the Army's efforts with Congress.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Army Major General Laura J. Richardson is the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of a combat division. She is currently assigned as the Chief, Army Legislative Liaison, responsible for integrating the Army's efforts with Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger was the first female four-star general in the Air Force, and the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, in charge of research and development, testing and logistics support, before retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of service. Wolfenbarger is seen here being pinned with her fourth star by her daughter, Callie, as her husband, retired Col. Craig Wolfenbarger, looks on June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Gigante/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger was the first female four-star general in the Air Force, and the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, in charge of research and development, testing and logistics support, before retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2012
Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger was the first female four-star general in the Air Force, and the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, in charge of research and development, testing and logistics support, before retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of service. Wolfenbarger is seen here being pinned with her fourth star by her daughter, Callie, as her husband, retired Col. Craig Wolfenbarger, looks on June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Gigante/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Gen. Ann Dunwoody was General of the U.S. Army Material Command, in charge of research and development, maintenance and logistics, and was the first woman in U.S. service history to achieve a four-star rank. Among her career highlights, she was the first woman to command a battalion, the 82nd Airborne Division, in 1992, and in 2000 became the first female general officer of Fort Bragg. She retired in 2012. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Gen. Ann Dunwoody was General of the U.S. Army Material Command, in charge of research and development, maintenance and logistics, and was the first woman in U.S. service history to achieve a four-star rank. Among her career highlights, she was the...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2009
Gen. Ann Dunwoody was General of the U.S. Army Material Command, in charge of research and development, maintenance and logistics, and was the first woman in U.S. service history to achieve a four-star rank. Among her career highlights, she was the first woman to command a battalion, the 82nd Airborne Division, in 1992, and in 2000 became the first female general officer of Fort Bragg. She retired in 2012. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy achieved the rank of three-star general in the Army, becoming the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, responsible for policy, planning, budgets and oversight for intelligence activities. In 1999, Kennedy made a claim that another Army general, Major General Larry Smith, attempted to grope and kiss her in a 1996 incident, when she was a major general and he was a brigadier general. Kennedy made the accusation when Smith was slated for promotion to Army deputy Inspector General, the position responsible for investigating sexual harassment claims. As a result, Smith's appointment was withdrawn. An inquiry in 2000 concluded that Kennedy was a victim of inappropriate sexual advances from Smith. Kennedy retired in 2000 after 31 years of service. REUTERS/Handout

Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy achieved the rank of three-star general in the Army, becoming the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, responsible for policy, planning, budgets and oversight for intelligence activities. In 1999, Kennedy made a claim...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy achieved the rank of three-star general in the Army, becoming the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, responsible for policy, planning, budgets and oversight for intelligence activities. In 1999, Kennedy made a claim that another Army general, Major General Larry Smith, attempted to grope and kiss her in a 1996 incident, when she was a major general and he was a brigadier general. Kennedy made the accusation when Smith was slated for promotion to Army deputy Inspector General, the position responsible for investigating sexual harassment claims. As a result, Smith's appointment was withdrawn. An inquiry in 2000 concluded that Kennedy was a victim of inappropriate sexual advances from Smith. Kennedy retired in 2000 after 31 years of service. REUTERS/Handout
Lt Gen Michelle Johnson is the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the first woman to lead a Department of Defense Service Academy. She was a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984. She is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours, and some of her assignments include command of refueling squadrons, serving as an Air Force aide to the president from 1992-1994, and deputy chief of staff for operations and intelligence at NATO headquarters in Belgium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Lt Gen Michelle Johnson is the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the first woman to lead a Department of Defense Service Academy. She was a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984. She is a command pilot with more than 3,600...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Lt Gen Michelle Johnson is the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the first woman to lead a Department of Defense Service Academy. She was a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984. She is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours, and some of her assignments include command of refueling squadrons, serving as an Air Force aide to the president from 1992-1994, and deputy chief of staff for operations and intelligence at NATO headquarters in Belgium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Maj.Gen. Carla Hawley-Bowland (left) was commanding officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2007-2011. She was the first female general officer in the Army Medical Corps, and commanded three of the five regional medical commands in the Army Medical Department, until she retired in 2011. Lt.Gen. Patricia Horoho (right) was the 43rd Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the Army Medical Command. She was the first female to hold those appointments, and retired in February 2016. Hawley-Bowland and Horoho are seen with President George W. Bush at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Maj.Gen. Carla Hawley-Bowland (left) was commanding officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2007-2011. She was the first female general officer in the Army Medical Corps, and commanded three of the five regional medical commands in the Army...more

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2007
Maj.Gen. Carla Hawley-Bowland (left) was commanding officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2007-2011. She was the first female general officer in the Army Medical Corps, and commanded three of the five regional medical commands in the Army Medical Department, until she retired in 2011. Lt.Gen. Patricia Horoho (right) was the 43rd Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the Army Medical Command. She was the first female to hold those appointments, and retired in February 2016. Hawley-Bowland and Horoho are seen with President George W. Bush at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Colonel Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot in 1993, going on to be the first commander of a combat fighter wing when she took command of the 4th Fighter Wing in 2012. In 2014, she relinquished the role to become principal military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She has more than 2,500 flight hours, including over 300 combat hours mostly over Afghanistan and Iraq. REUTERS/Grant Halverson

Colonel Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot in 1993, going on to be the first commander of a combat fighter wing when she took command of the 4th Fighter Wing in 2012. In 2014, she relinquished the role to become...more

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Colonel Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot in 1993, going on to be the first commander of a combat fighter wing when she took command of the 4th Fighter Wing in 2012. In 2014, she relinquished the role to become principal military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She has more than 2,500 flight hours, including over 300 combat hours mostly over Afghanistan and Iraq. REUTERS/Grant Halverson
Army Col. Ann Wright, who resigned in 2002 in opposition to the Iraq War, served 13 years in the Army and 16 years in the Reserves. In her duties at Fort Bragg from 1982-84, she had to draw up contingency plans for invading countries, one of which was Iraq. In 1987 she went to work for the State Department, serving in countries such as Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and Nicaragua. Since her retirement she has become a figure in the movement opposed to the Iraq War. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Army Col. Ann Wright, who resigned in 2002 in opposition to the Iraq War, served 13 years in the Army and 16 years in the Reserves. In her duties at Fort Bragg from 1982-84, she had to draw up contingency plans for invading countries, one of which...more

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2011
Army Col. Ann Wright, who resigned in 2002 in opposition to the Iraq War, served 13 years in the Army and 16 years in the Reserves. In her duties at Fort Bragg from 1982-84, she had to draw up contingency plans for invading countries, one of which was Iraq. In 1987 she went to work for the State Department, serving in countries such as Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and Nicaragua. Since her retirement she has become a figure in the movement opposed to the Iraq War. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military with the rank of captain in 2006, and worked in the civilian sector for several years. In 2011 she joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in 2014 was confirmed as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and NOAA administrator, a role she still holds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military with the rank of captain in 2006, and worked in the civilian sector for several years. In 2011 she joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in 2014 was confirmed as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and NOAA administrator, a role she still holds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lt.Gen. Susan J. Helms started in the Air Force, first as an engineer and then an astronaut. In her 12-year NASA career, she was a crew member on five Space Shuttle missions and logged 211 days in space. She returned to the Air Force in 2002, eventually working her way to become commander of the 14th Air Force in the Space Command. She retired from the Air Force in 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Lt.Gen. Susan J. Helms started in the Air Force, first as an engineer and then an astronaut. In her 12-year NASA career, she was a crew member on five Space Shuttle missions and logged 211 days in space. She returned to the Air Force in 2002, eventually working her way to become commander of the 14th Air Force in the Space Command. She retired from the Air Force in 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Lt.Gen. Susan J. Helms started in the Air Force, first as an engineer and then an astronaut. In her 12-year NASA career, she was a crew member on five Space Shuttle missions and logged 211 days in space. She returned to the Air Force in 2002, eventually working her way to become commander of the 14th Air Force in the Space Command. She retired from the Air Force in 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Navy Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (right center) most recently served as president of the National Defense University, after command positions in training, and a stint as director of Navy staff. She retired from the Navy in 2012. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki

Navy Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (right center) most recently served as president of the National Defense University, after command positions in training, and a stint as director of Navy staff. She retired from the Navy in 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Navy Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (right center) most recently served as president of the National Defense University, after command positions in training, and a stint as director of Navy staff. She retired from the Navy in 2012. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki
