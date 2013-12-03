Cradle babies
Girls sit inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their...more
Girls sit inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. India's "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the...more
A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. India's "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
Baby girls play inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give...more
Baby girls play inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state,...more
A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
Nurses tend to newborn baby girls at the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them...more
Nurses tend to newborn baby girls at the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
R. Umamangeshwari, a 42-year-old housewife, holds her adopted daughter Janani (R), a cradle baby, as her husband drives a car outside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal more
R. Umamangeshwari, a 42-year-old housewife, holds her adopted daughter Janani (R), a cradle baby, as her husband drives a car outside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
Palaniamma, 40, a housewife, poses for a photograph inside her mud-and-thatch home at the village Krishnapuram in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu June 21, 2013. Palaniamma says her mother took away her newborn daughter and put her in the Cradle baby...more
Palaniamma, 40, a housewife, poses for a photograph inside her mud-and-thatch home at the village Krishnapuram in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu June 21, 2013. Palaniamma says her mother took away her newborn daughter and put her in the Cradle baby scheme more than 11 years ago but later she convinced her family to get her daughter back. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal
Next Slideshows
Navy Day Celebrations
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
Roma of France
Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.
Ruins of Pompeii
Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.
Glasgow helicopter crash
Eight are dead after a police helicopter crashed into a packed Scottish pub.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.