Pictures | Tue Dec 3, 2013

Cradle babies

<p>Girls sit inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Girls sit inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. India's "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. India's "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Baby girls play inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Baby girls play inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies," products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A baby girl is seen lying in a cradle inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Nurses tend to newborn baby girls at the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Nurses tend to newborn baby girls at the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. "Cradle Babies" are products of a government scheme that permits parents to give their unwanted baby girls anonymously to the state, saving them from possible death in a region where daughters are seen as a burden and where their murder is a common reality. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>R. Umamangeshwari, a 42-year-old housewife, holds her adopted daughter Janani (R), a cradle baby, as her husband drives a car outside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

R. Umamangeshwari, a 42-year-old housewife, holds her adopted daughter Janani (R), a cradle baby, as her husband drives a car outside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Palaniamma, 40, a housewife, poses for a photograph inside her mud-and-thatch home at the village Krishnapuram in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu June 21, 2013. Palaniamma says her mother took away her newborn daughter and put her in the Cradle baby scheme more than 11 years ago but later she convinced her family to get her daughter back. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Palaniamma, 40, a housewife, poses for a photograph inside her mud-and-thatch home at the village Krishnapuram in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu June 21, 2013. Palaniamma says her mother took away her newborn daughter and put her in the Cradle baby scheme more than 11 years ago but later she convinced her family to get her daughter back. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mansi Thapliyal

