Crash at Daytona

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the midst of his roller coaster ride. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
According to the NBC television broadcast, three fans were treated for injuries that resulted from the crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Parts off of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car goes through the infield following a crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car comes to rest after crashing. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
