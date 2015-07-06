Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 11:00pm IST

Crash at Tour de France

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his bike after seemingly touching a wheel in front of him and others all around him were brought down on a gently descending stretch of road. The huge crash took down a couple of dozen riders with less than 60 kilometers left in the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his bike after seemingly touching a wheel in front of him and others all around him were brought down on a gently descending stretch of road. The huge crash took down a couple of dozen riders with less than 60 kilometers left in the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 17
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who abandoned the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who abandoned the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 17
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace required when a race is neutralized. Organizers then decided to stop the race altogether and the peloton came to a halt 82 km from the finish before resuming their ride. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace required when a race is neutralized. Organizers then decided to stop the race altogether and the peloton came to a halt 82 km from the finish before resuming their ride. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 17
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 17
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 17
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution," said Bonnet's FDJ sports director Thierry Bricaud. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution,"...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution," said Bonnet's FDJ sports director Thierry Bricaud. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 17
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 17
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 17
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 17
BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 17
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 17
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 17
Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 17
The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 17
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 17
The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 17
Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
USA wins Women's World Cup

USA wins Women's World Cup

Next Slideshows

USA wins Women's World Cup

USA wins Women's World Cup

The United States, powered by a Carli Lloyd hat-trick in the game's opening 16 minutes, beat defending champions Japan 5-2 to win the Women's World Cup.

06 Jul 2015
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

02 Jul 2015
Best of the European Games

Best of the European Games

Highlights from the first European games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

29 Jun 2015
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

18 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast