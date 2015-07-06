Crash at Tour de France
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his...more
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom...more
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace...more
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution,"...more
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
