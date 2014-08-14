Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 7:16am IST

Crash kills presidential candidate

An aerial view where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Nirley Sena

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Firefighters work where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Walter Mello

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Brazilian air force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Air Force members carry a part of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A firefighter surveys the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference on the death of Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Campaign material of former governor of Pernambuco state and Brazilian Socialist Party presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, is seen in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, August 14, 2014
