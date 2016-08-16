Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016

Crashes at the Rio velodrome

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Martha Bayona of Colombia reacts after she crashed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Martha Bayona of Colombia reacts after she crashed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Martha Bayona of Colombia reacts after she crashed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Park Sang-hoon of South Korea is helped by medical personnel after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Park Sang-hoon of South Korea is helped by medical personnel after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Park Sang-hoon of South Korea is helped by medical personnel after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada react after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada react after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada react after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Martha Bayona of Colombia crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Martha Bayona of Colombia crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Martha Bayona of Colombia crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
