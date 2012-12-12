Crazy contraband

A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout