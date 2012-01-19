Edition:
Creative coffins

<p>An employee poses with a trash skip-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. An exhibition entitled "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" runs at the centre from 20-29 January. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An employee poses with a trash skip-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. An exhibition entitled "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" runs at the centre from 20-29 January. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>An employee stands next to a cocoa pod shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An employee stands next to a cocoa pod shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>An employee poses with a Mercedes-shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An employee poses with a Mercedes-shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A lion shaped coffin is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A lion shaped coffin is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A coffin shaped like a ballet slipper is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A coffin shaped like a ballet slipper is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>An employee stands next to a skateboard shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An employee stands next to a skateboard shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Buddhist monks stand beside coffins as people lay in them at Wat Prommanee temple in Nakhon Nayok province May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Buddhist monks stand beside coffins as people lay in them at Wat Prommanee temple in Nakhon Nayok province May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Colourful paper coffins made by an Australian company are displayed during Asia Funeral Expo (AFE) in Hong Kong May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Colourful paper coffins made by an Australian company are displayed during Asia Funeral Expo (AFE) in Hong Kong May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Visitors to the Asia Funeral Expo look at a gold coated and carved coffin in solid wood and 24K gold, with a list price of 1 million RMB ($120,000), in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Visitors to the Asia Funeral Expo look at a gold coated and carved coffin in solid wood and 24K gold, with a list price of 1 million RMB ($120,000), in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Undertaker David Cat wipes a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV, displayed before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

Undertaker David Cat wipes a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV, displayed before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September...more

<p>An exhibitor shows a wooden coffin for pets during the Asia Funeral Expo 2008 at the Macau Tower Convention centre April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile </p>

An exhibitor shows a wooden coffin for pets during the Asia Funeral Expo 2008 at the Macau Tower Convention centre April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

<p>George Spencer sands a Rolls Royce shaped coffin at Vic Fearn and Company in Nottingham, central England November 2, 2007, Nottingham, Central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

George Spencer sands a Rolls Royce shaped coffin at Vic Fearn and Company in Nottingham, central England November 2, 2007, Nottingham, Central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Alfred Opiolka, 46, paints a coffin in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Alfred Opiolka, 46, paints a coffin in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Painter Alfred Opiolka, 46, arranges a coffin which he painted in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Painter Alfred Opiolka, 46, arranges a coffin which he painted in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Coffins are displayed at the international trade show for funeral arts at Le Bourget, near Paris, November 10, 2005 . REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau </p>

Coffins are displayed at the international trade show for funeral arts at Le Bourget, near Paris, November 10, 2005 . REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

<p>Belgian Catherine Delaide, one of the three owners of Arteus Europa company, shows an Arka "EcoPod" coffin at their shop in Brussels February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

Belgian Catherine Delaide, one of the three owners of Arteus Europa company, shows an Arka "EcoPod" coffin at their shop in Brussels February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

<p>A television journalist speaks to camera as she tests a coffin, which is at the disposition of visitors to 'test-drive' during media day at the 'Salon de la Mort' (Funerary Show) in Paris April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (</p>

A television journalist speaks to camera as she tests a coffin, which is at the disposition of visitors to 'test-drive' during media day at the 'Salon de la Mort' (Funerary Show) in Paris April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (

<p>Soccer fan Uwe Schmidt plays trumpet beside a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV during the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius </p>

Soccer fan Uwe Schmidt plays trumpet beside a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV during the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg...more

<p>Employees of a funeral company prepare urns and coffins in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius </p>

Employees of a funeral company prepare urns and coffins in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg...more

