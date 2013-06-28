Creative dog grooming
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. The professional dog groomer has won multiple awards for her creative approach to dog...more
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. The professional dog groomer has won multiple awards for her creative approach to dog grooming. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson gets a kiss from her miniature poodle Porsche after adding some color her dog's ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson gets a kiss from her miniature poodle Porsche after adding some color her dog's ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Porsche is pictured as Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring it at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Porsche is pictured as Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring it at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe as her other poodle Porsche waits with a color treatment on its ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe as her other poodle Porsche waits with a color treatment on its ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Kobe at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Kobe at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Porsche at a park in Dana Point,California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Porsche at a park in Dana Point,California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson's (not pictured) miniature poodles, Porsche and Kobe (R), run at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson's (not pictured) miniature poodles, Porsche and Kobe (R), run at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A miniature poodle named Kobe goes for a run in a park while out for a walk with owner and dog groomer Catherine Opson in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A miniature poodle named Kobe goes for a run in a park while out for a walk with owner and dog groomer Catherine Opson in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Porsche plays catch with her owner, Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson (not pictured), at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Porsche plays catch with her owner, Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson (not pictured), at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Radio-controlled Superman
A radio-controlled Superman takes a test flight over San Diego.
House of mirrors
Artist Leonardo Erlich's "Dalston House" uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect.
Immigration vigil
Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.
The Moscow terminal
A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.