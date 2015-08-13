Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

Creative smuggling

A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the prison and found 14 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana in the little bag, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice and Peace. REUTERS/Costa Rica Ministry of Justice and Peace/Handout via Reuters

A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the prison and found 14 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana in the little bag, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice and Peace. REUTERS/Costa Rica Ministry of Justice and Peace/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 21
A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout

A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 28, 2010
A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout
Close
2 / 21
A handout photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows parts of a pistol which were found hidden in a stuffed animal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/TSA/Handout

A handout photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows parts of a pistol which were found hidden in a stuffed animal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/TSA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2012
A handout photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows parts of a pistol which were found hidden in a stuffed animal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/TSA/Handout
Close
3 / 21
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 21
In a combination of handout photographs, Maria del Mar Arjona Rivero (L), 19, is seen holding the suitcase in which she tried to smuggle her partner Juan Ramirez Tijerina out of the prison where he was serving a sentence for unspecified federal crimes, and Ramirez Tijerina (R) is seen inside the suitcase after being discovered by prison guards in Chetumal July 2, 2011. According to prison officials Ramirez Tijerina was discovered hiding inside the suitcase as Arjona Rivero left the building following a conjugal visit. Arjona Rivero was arrested for the attempt. REUTERS/Government of Quintana Roo-Secretary of State for Public Security/Handout

In a combination of handout photographs, Maria del Mar Arjona Rivero (L), 19, is seen holding the suitcase in which she tried to smuggle her partner Juan Ramirez Tijerina out of the prison where he was serving a sentence for unspecified federal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2011
In a combination of handout photographs, Maria del Mar Arjona Rivero (L), 19, is seen holding the suitcase in which she tried to smuggle her partner Juan Ramirez Tijerina out of the prison where he was serving a sentence for unspecified federal crimes, and Ramirez Tijerina (R) is seen inside the suitcase after being discovered by prison guards in Chetumal July 2, 2011. According to prison officials Ramirez Tijerina was discovered hiding inside the suitcase as Arjona Rivero left the building following a conjugal visit. Arjona Rivero was arrested for the attempt. REUTERS/Government of Quintana Roo-Secretary of State for Public Security/Handout
Close
5 / 21
Smuggled sets of Apple iPhone 6 are displayed after being found hidden in a tea leaves box at the customs in Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, Guangdong province September 19, 2014. After the phone's release on September 19, Shenzhen Customs have discovered at least 36 smuggling cases from Hong Kong to Chinese mainland which involved more than 600 sets of iPhone 6, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Smuggled sets of Apple iPhone 6 are displayed after being found hidden in a tea leaves box at the customs in Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, Guangdong province September 19, 2014. After the phone's release on September 19, Shenzhen Customs have...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Smuggled sets of Apple iPhone 6 are displayed after being found hidden in a tea leaves box at the customs in Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, Guangdong province September 19, 2014. After the phone's release on September 19, Shenzhen Customs have discovered at least 36 smuggling cases from Hong Kong to Chinese mainland which involved more than 600 sets of iPhone 6, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 21
Members of the Colombian Navy stand guard on top of a seized submarine built by drug smugglers in a makeshift shipyard in Timbiqui, department of Cauca February 14, 2011. Colombian authorities said the submersible craft was to be used to transport 8 tons of cocaine illegally into Mexico. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Members of the Colombian Navy stand guard on top of a seized submarine built by drug smugglers in a makeshift shipyard in Timbiqui, department of Cauca February 14, 2011. Colombian authorities said the submersible craft was to be used to transport 8...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
Members of the Colombian Navy stand guard on top of a seized submarine built by drug smugglers in a makeshift shipyard in Timbiqui, department of Cauca February 14, 2011. Colombian authorities said the submersible craft was to be used to transport 8 tons of cocaine illegally into Mexico. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
7 / 21
Food packages seized by police, containing cocaine and found in the luggage of Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly and British citizen Melissa Reid, lay on a table at the airport in Lima, in this Peruvian National Police handout taken on August 6, 2013. Peruvian police said that the two young women facing charges for allegedly trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine out of the country are likely to face up to eight years in prison. Officials said the two women were en route to Madrid and Majorca on August 6 when airport officials discovered almost 12 kg (26 lbs) of cocaine hidden inside food packages in their luggage. REUTERS/Peruvian National Police/Handout

Food packages seized by police, containing cocaine and found in the luggage of Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly and British citizen Melissa Reid, lay on a table at the airport in Lima, in this Peruvian National Police handout taken on...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2013
Food packages seized by police, containing cocaine and found in the luggage of Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly and British citizen Melissa Reid, lay on a table at the airport in Lima, in this Peruvian National Police handout taken on August 6, 2013. Peruvian police said that the two young women facing charges for allegedly trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine out of the country are likely to face up to eight years in prison. Officials said the two women were en route to Madrid and Majorca on August 6 when airport officials discovered almost 12 kg (26 lbs) of cocaine hidden inside food packages in their luggage. REUTERS/Peruvian National Police/Handout
Close
8 / 21
Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers to beat beefed up border security. The Border Patrol's Yuma sector said agents and officers from the Cocopah Tribal Police Department spotted the single-seater go-kart hauling a trailer through the desert near Yuma, Arizona and gave chase. The driver abandoned the homemade vehicle, which was spray painted a desert beige, fitted with knobbly off-road tires, and towing a trailer packed with 217 pounds of marijuana, about 100 yards from the border, and fled back to Mexico. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout

Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers to beat beefed up border security. The Border Patrol's Yuma sector said agents and officers from the Cocopah Tribal Police Department spotted the single-seater go-kart hauling a trailer through the desert near Yuma, Arizona and gave chase. The driver abandoned the homemade vehicle, which was spray painted a desert beige, fitted with knobbly off-road tires, and towing a trailer packed with 217 pounds of marijuana, about 100 yards from the border, and fled back to Mexico. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout
Close
9 / 21
One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody July 27, 2012 at Los Angeles International Airport, when officials became suspicious of a large box of candy bars in Harris' checked luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION/Handout

One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody July 27, 2012 at Los Angeles International Airport, when officials became suspicious of a large box of candy bars in Harris' checked luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION/Handout
Close
10 / 21
A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2008
A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 21
A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail center in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential address in Sydney's western suburbs. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail center in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential...more

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2007
A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail center in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential address in Sydney's western suburbs. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
Close
12 / 21
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service

A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service
Close
13 / 21
A smuggler holds the leash of a horse carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (162 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamal Penjweny

A smuggler holds the leash of a horse carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (162 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamal Penjweny

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2010
A smuggler holds the leash of a horse carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (162 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamal Penjweny
Close
14 / 21
Honduran police are seen with a privately owned plane that was seized after it was found to be holding 450 Kilos of drugs in Brus Laguna, 600 km (372 mi) east of Tegucigalpa along the border with Nicaragua, July 22, 2010. During the operation two speedboats, two satellite phones, 27 barrels of fuel, a rifle and a machine gun were also seized according Honduran Police. REUTERS/Honduran Police/Handout

Honduran police are seen with a privately owned plane that was seized after it was found to be holding 450 Kilos of drugs in Brus Laguna, 600 km (372 mi) east of Tegucigalpa along the border with Nicaragua, July 22, 2010. During the operation two...more

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
Honduran police are seen with a privately owned plane that was seized after it was found to be holding 450 Kilos of drugs in Brus Laguna, 600 km (372 mi) east of Tegucigalpa along the border with Nicaragua, July 22, 2010. During the operation two speedboats, two satellite phones, 27 barrels of fuel, a rifle and a machine gun were also seized according Honduran Police. REUTERS/Honduran Police/Handout
Close
15 / 21
A German customs officer holds a confiscated soccer ball used as a hiding spot to smuggle cigarettes to Germany at the Finance ministry in Berlin March 11, 2011. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

A German customs officer holds a confiscated soccer ball used as a hiding spot to smuggle cigarettes to Germany at the Finance ministry in Berlin March 11, 2011. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A German customs officer holds a confiscated soccer ball used as a hiding spot to smuggle cigarettes to Germany at the Finance ministry in Berlin March 11, 2011. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 21
A Thai custom officer shows seized turtles during a news conference at Thailand's customs department in Bangkok June 2, 2011. Thai customs have found 451 turtles worth 1 million baht ($33,000) stashed in suitcases offloaded from a passenger flight from Bangladesh, the latest seizure of live creatures at Bangkok's bustling Suvarnabhumi airport. Turtles of varying sizes worth around 2,000 baht apiece in Thai markets, and seven false gavials, a type of freshwater crocodile worth 10,000 baht each, were found in small bags packed into cases after authorities received a tip off that a known trafficker was on his way to Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A Thai custom officer shows seized turtles during a news conference at Thailand's customs department in Bangkok June 2, 2011. Thai customs have found 451 turtles worth 1 million baht ($33,000) stashed in suitcases offloaded from a passenger flight...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2011
A Thai custom officer shows seized turtles during a news conference at Thailand's customs department in Bangkok June 2, 2011. Thai customs have found 451 turtles worth 1 million baht ($33,000) stashed in suitcases offloaded from a passenger flight from Bangladesh, the latest seizure of live creatures at Bangkok's bustling Suvarnabhumi airport. Turtles of varying sizes worth around 2,000 baht apiece in Thai markets, and seven false gavials, a type of freshwater crocodile worth 10,000 baht each, were found in small bags packed into cases after authorities received a tip off that a known trafficker was on his way to Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
17 / 21
Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the country by two Belgian citizens to sell on the black market at about 150 euros each. REUTERS/Ho/Belgian Customs Authorities

Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the country by two Belgian citizens to sell on the black market at about 150 euros each. REUTERS/Ho/Belgian Customs Authorities
Close
18 / 21
One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.5 million that had been hidden in the 200 statues in the cities of Fontana, California and Sun Valley, California. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout

One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of...more

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2009
One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.5 million that had been hidden in the 200 statues in the cities of Fontana, California and Sun Valley, California. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout
Close
19 / 21
A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of hashish hidden in a refrigerated container that was supposed to be smuggled into the Netherlands. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of hashish hidden in a refrigerated container that was supposed to be smuggled into the Netherlands. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
20 / 21
Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually contained prohibited performance and image enhancing drugs manufactured and sent from Thailand. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 30, 2008
Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually contained prohibited performance and image enhancing drugs manufactured and sent from Thailand. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Massive explosion in China

Massive explosion in China

Next Slideshows

Massive explosion in China

Massive explosion in China

Two explosions tear through the world's 10th largest port, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 700 people.

13 Aug 2015
Migrants check into deserted hotel

Migrants check into deserted hotel

Newly arrived migrants set up temporary residence at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos.

13 Aug 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

13 Aug 2015
Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

13 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast