Creative smuggling

Food packages seized by police, containing cocaine and found in the luggage of Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly and British citizen Melissa Reid, lay on a table at the airport in Lima, in this Peruvian National Police handout taken on August 6, 2013. Peruvian police said that the two young women facing charges for allegedly trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine out of the country are likely to face up to eight years in prison. Officials said the two women were en route to Madrid and Majorca on August 6 when airport officials discovered almost 12 kg (26 lbs) of cocaine hidden inside food packages in their luggage. REUTERS/Peruvian National Police/Handout

