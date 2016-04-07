Edition:
Creatures caught on camera

Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A wolf looks into a trail camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A black bear is shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Twelve-year-old male lion brothers Tonyi (L) and Tombo lie with each other at Werribee Open Range Zoo, west of Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2008, in these photographs taken by a camera in a hide and triggered remotely. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2008
A deer is seen using the new Gold Creek wildlife under-crossing in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, in this still image taken from video camera July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A wolf roams in the Oregon Cascades in this undated Oregon Fish & Wildlife handout photo taken with a remote camera. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A Sierra Nevada red fox is shown in this handout photo taken with remote motion-sensitive camera provided by the National Park Service at Yosemite National Park, California, and provided on January 29, 2015. Biologists have spotted a Sierra Nevada red fox at Yosemite National Park for the first time - a sighting of one of the rarest mammals in North America, thought to number only 50 on the continent, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A black wolf that appears to be a female is captured by a remote camera May 4, 2014 by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Wolves are seen from a trail camera walking in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A black bear and its cub are shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Two of wolf OR 7's pups peek out from a log on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, captured on June 2, 2014 by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife using a remote camera. The gray wolf, dubbed OR 7 became well known when he traipsed into California in December 2011, making him the first known wild wolf in the state since 1924. He traveled more than any of the seven wolves collared, making him a celebrity and the focus of a documentary being made to track his progress, Wolf OR 7 Expedition. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
The Griffith Park mountain lion known as P-22 is shown in this remote camera image set up on a fresh deer kill in Griffith Park in November 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A wolf pack, California's first gray wolf pack since wild wolves disappeared from the state nearly a century ago, is shown captured on a trail camera near Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Fish and Wildlife/Handout

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
