Cricket Craze
Cricket fans try to catch a t-shirt which was thrown to them by the organisers after the World Twenty20 trophies' arrival in Kolkata, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cricket fan removes a glass cover displaying the men's and women's World Twenty20 trophies after they arrived in Kolkata, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Models take a selfie next to the World Twenty20 trophies after they arrived in Kolkata, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students of the Army Public School (APS) unveil the World Twenty20 trophy during a ceremony in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Pakistan's ODI's team captain Azhar Ali (C) holds World Twenty20 trophy as he poses for a picture with the students of Army Public School (APS) during a ceremony at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Scottish fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between Scotland and England in Christchurch February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
A young English fan gets ready for the Cricket World Cup match between Scotland and England in Christchurch February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Afghan fans watch the live broadcast of the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, at a roadside stall in Kabul February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan fans watch the live broadcast of the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, at a roadside stall in Kabul February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan fans watch the live broadcast of the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, at a restaurant in Kabul February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Pakistan's World Cup cricket team fly their flags during the Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian fans dance as they cheer for their team which plays against Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian fan watches her team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team dismissed a Pakistani player, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Mumbai February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team defeated Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Fans of Sri Lankan's World Cup cricket team cheer during their first match against New Zealand in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Fans of the Sri Lankan cricket team react before the start of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A fan of Ireland's cricket team plays with a child during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Fans of India's cricket team show their support for their team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (under flag L) makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish...more
A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family, using small sticks as a set of stumps, play cricket on Mollymook Beach located on the South Coast of New South Wales December 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy swings a cricket bat at a ball during an event to mark the 100-day countdown to the 2015 Cricket World Cup held next to the in Sydney Harbour Bridge November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A pelican walks near boys as they play cricket with their father on mudflats at low tide on a lagoon located near the town of Mollymook on the South Coast of New South Wales November 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A hairdresser attaches a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, which consists of silicone hair, on the head of cricket fan at a saloon during a promotional event in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A cricket fan is pictured after having his hair trimmed into the shape of a Cricket World Cup trophy at a saloon during a promotional event in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Pakistani supporter holds a replica of the World Cup trophy as he watches the warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A Pakistani supporter holds a replica of the World Cup trophy as he watches the warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the crowd dressed as former Australian cricketer and commentator Richie Benaud react during the second day's play in the fourth test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Sri Lanka's cricket fans watch the match from a tree during the final ODI (One Day International) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A local character (L) known as the 'Wizard of Christhcurch' watches with other members of the crowd as Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, play cricket during a promotional event for the upcoming Cricket World...more
Members of the Australian cricket team wave to passengers sailing past on ferries during a public celebration ceremony at the Sydney Opera House January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A spectator dressed as athlete Daley Thompson poses in the crowd during the first Twenty20 semi-final between Northants and Essex at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia fans signal a four against England during the last day of the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans react as England play Australia during the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Indian fans pose for a photograph before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A member of the crowd, who ran onto the pitch, bowls a tennis ball on the pitch as Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera looks on during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013....more
A fan runs into the pitch during the third day of the first test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An India fan reacts during the third one-day international cricket match between India and England in Mohali October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
