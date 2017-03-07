Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 7, 2017

Cricket - India versus Australia

Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17. India's Karun Nair is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia's Peter Handscomb. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 06/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 06/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Mitchell Starc (2nd L) gestures at India's Abhinav Mukund (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - India's Abhinav Mukund is bowled out by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh (R) with team mate Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matthew Wade plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch a ball as Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (R) walks off the ground for the lunch break with Australia's Matt Renshaw (L) and Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after a dropped catch. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh run between the wickets as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia's David with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's David Warner is bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's David Warner walks off the ground after being dismissed. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ajinkya Rahane dives to catch a ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) reacts in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ishant Sharma (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Peter Handscomb with team mate Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Peter Handscomb drops the catch of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. India's Ajinkya Rahane is stumped by Australia's Matthew Wade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players successfully appeal for the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with his team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the ground. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with his team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's David Warner and Matt Renshaw run between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
