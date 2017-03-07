Cricket - India versus Australia
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17. India's Karun Nair is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia's Peter Handscomb. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 07/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 06/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 06/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Mitchell Starc (2nd L) gestures at India's Abhinav Mukund (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - India's Abhinav Mukund is bowled out by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh (R) with team mate Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matthew Wade plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch a ball as Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (R) walks off the ground for the lunch break with Australia's Matt Renshaw (L) and Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Danish...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after a dropped catch. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh run between the wickets as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia's David with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's David Warner is bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's David Warner walks off the ground after being dismissed. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ajinkya Rahane dives to catch a ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) reacts in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ishant Sharma (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Peter Handscomb with team mate Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Peter Handscomb drops the catch of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. India's Ajinkya Rahane is stumped by Australia's Matthew Wade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players successfully appeal for the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with team mates. REUTERS/Danish...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with his team mates. REUTERS/Danish...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the ground. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with his team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's David Warner and Matt Renshaw run between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 04/03/17. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma with his teammates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
Street artist Banksy opens the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
India this week
Our best photos from India taken during the week.
China's knock-off landmarks
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.