Cricket World Cup 2015 Final
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (2nd R) tosses the coin as New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum (C) and officials look on before the start of their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
Supporters wave flags before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian and New Zealand players stand together as they play the national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Police carry a protester from the field before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum is bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) celebrates with team mates after bowling New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates with team mates after bowling New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) celebrates with captain Michael Clarke after bowling New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon...more
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum is bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum is bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum (R) stands with his team mates during the playing of the national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015....more
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum (L) reacts as he walks off the field after being bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015....more
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum reacts as he walks off the field after being bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum reacts as he walks off the field after being bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum reacts as he walks off the field after being bowled for a duck by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian supporters wear colourful costumes before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's Kane Williamson avoids a short delivery from Australia's Josh Hazlewood during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's Kane Williamson misses hitting a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
New Zealand's Martin Guptill (C) reacts after being bowled by Australia's Glenn Maxwell (L) for 15 runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (L) watches as New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) is bowled by Australia's Glenn Maxwell for 15 runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) reacts after catching out New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) for twelve runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) celebrates with team mates after catching out New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) for twelve runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon...more
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) celebrates with team mates after catching out New Zealand's Kane Williamson for twelve runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with team mates James Faulkner (L) and captain Michael Clarke after bowling New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)...more
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) celebrates with team mates after catching out New Zealand's Kane Williamson for twelve runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's batsmen Ross Taylor (C) and Grant Elliott (L) take a drinks break, as team mate Tom Latham looks on, during their Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more
New Zealand's Grant Elliott (L) runs to make his ground as Australia's Glenn Maxwell fields the ball during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (R) watches as New Zealand's Grant Elliott hits a shot during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Police carry a protester from the field before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A New Zealand supporter with his face painted listens to the playing of the national anthems before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (L) watches as New Zealand's Grant Elliott hits a shot during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's Grant Elliott reacts after reaching fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) stands with his team mates during the playing of the national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (R) hands the ball to team mate Shane Watson during their Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin dives but fails to stop a boundary hit by New Zealand's Grant Elliott during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Grant Elliott reaches to make his ground during the Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Corey Anderson reacts as he walks off the field after being bowled by Australia's James Faulkner for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Daniel Vettori is bowled for nine runs by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's Grant Elliott (C) reacts as he walks off the field after being dismissed for 83 runs during the Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (L) celebrates with team-mates James Faulkner (2nd L) and Mitchell Starc after dismissing New Zealand's Grant Elliott (R) for 83 runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground...more
New Zealand's Trent Boult (2nd L) reacts as he walks off the field as members of the Australian team celebrate after New Zealand were all out during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) and Trent Boult (C) walk off the field as members of the Australian team celebrate after New Zealand were all out during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates with team mates Mitchell Johnson (L) and Steven Smith as they walk off the field after dismissing New Zealand during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015....more
New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) walks off the field as members of the Australian team celebrate after New Zealand were all out during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates with teammates after bowling New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the Australian team celebrate after New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum (2nd L) was bowled for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with captain Michael Clarke after they dismissed New Zealand's Luke Ronchi for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon...more
New Zealand's Ross Taylor is caught by Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (R) for 40 runs as Australia's James Faulkner (L) celebrates during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. ...more
New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) is surrounded by team mates as they celebrate dismissing Australia's Aaron Finch for a duck during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's David Warner hits a boundary off the bowling of New Zealand's Tim Southee during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
New Zealand's Ross Taylor reacts after failing to stop a ball hit by Australia's David Warner during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's Steven Smith (L) hits a shot towards teammate David Warner during the Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) jumps as Australia's David Warner stretches to make his ground during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
New Zealand's Grant Elliott takes a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner for 45 runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) reacts after bowling a delivery to Australia's Steven Smith during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) reacts after bowling a delivery to Australia's Steven Smith (R) and the ball nearly hitting the stumps during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more
Members of the crowd watch as Australia and New Zealand play their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's captain Michael Clarke hits a boundary from a delivery from New Zealand's Matt Henry during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum (L) hands the ball to bowler Tim Southee during the Cricket World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) falls onto Australia's captain Michael Clarke after Clarke fielded a ball during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum reacts after he fell when fielding a ball hit by Australia's captain Michael Clarke during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke looks skywards as he celebrates reaching fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Steven Smith (C) jumps on team-mate Shane Watson after he hit the winning runs to defeat New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian players (R) celebrate as New Zealand players shake hands after their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australian players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian players (R) celebrate as New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum hugs team mate Kane Williamson after their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's Steven Smith (L) jumps on team mate Shane Watson after he hit the winning runs to defeat New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates and support staff after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Brad Haddin (L) and team mate David Warner hold the Cricket World Cup trophy as they celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates after defeating New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) is carried on the shoulders of team-mates David Warner (L) and Aaron Finch as he holds the Cricket World Cup trophy after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March...more
Australia's captain Michael Clarke holds the Cricket World Cup trophy after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he is carried by team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand players react as they watch the presentation ceremony after losing the final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum walks past the Cricket World Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony after losing the final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian team mates run onto the field after Steven Smith scored the winning runs to defeat New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke looks to the sky as he walks off the field following his dismissal against New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Members of the Australian cricket team run onto the field after Steven Smith hit the winning runs to defeat New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's captain Michael Clarke holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) shakes hands with New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum after he was dismissed for 74 runs during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's cricket team coach Darren Lehmann holds the Cricket World Cup trophy after his team defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Glenn Maxwell kisses the Cricket World Cup trophy alongside team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's wicket keeper Brad Haddin holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy alongside team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Brad Haddin holds aloft the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) celebrates with team mates as they pose with the Cricket World Cup trophy after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) holds the Cricket World Cup trophy as he celebrates with team mates and support staff after they defeated New Zealand in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
