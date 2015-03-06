Edition:
India
Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies

India's Mohit Sharma tosses the ball in the air after catching out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli (R) celebrate the wicket of West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels, run out by Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle swings and misses the ball during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's bowler Mohammed Shami (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith walks off the field after he was caught out by India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's cricket team celebrate after West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith (not pictured) was caught out by wicket keeper MS Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohammed Shami (L) and Suresh Raina (C) celebrate after West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith was caught by wicket keeper MS Dhoni (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohit Sharma (L) celebrates with team mate Ravichandran Ashwin after Sharma caught out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Umesh Yadav drops a catch off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle at the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohit Sharma dives for a catch during a play which resulted in West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels being run out during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohit Sharma (C) celebrates with team mates after catching out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) attempts to field the loose ball with his feet off West Indies batsman Jonathan Carter during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohit Sharma (R) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after Sharma caught out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Mohit Sharma prepares to catch out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons walks off the field after being caught out by Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Jonathan Carter reacts after miss-hitting the ball during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (C) and team mate Jonathan Carter sit on the drinks cart during a break in their Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Mohit Sharma (C) celebrates with team mates including wicketkeeper, captain MS Dhoni (R) after Sharma caught out West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for 21 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies captain Jason Holder (C) reacts as India's Suresh Raina (L) scores four runs alongside MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup win over the West Indies in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MS Dhoni (L) walks with West Indies' wicket keeper Denesh Ramdin off the field together following India's four wicket victory at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies Marlon Samuels catches out batsman Ravindra Jadeja during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Virat Kohli walks off the field after he was caught out by West Indies Marlon Samuels during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Ajinkya Rahane avoids a bouncer from West Indies bowler Andre Russell during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies players celebrate after Virat Kohli was caught out by Marlon Samuels during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Denesh Ramdin (L) reacts after he was bowled out for a duck by Umesh Yadav (top) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin tosses the ball in the air after catching out India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket umpire Kumar Dharmasena checks the alignment of the stump during the Cricket World Cup match between India and the West Indies in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Ravindra Jadeja blows a kiss to teammate Virat Kohli, who captured West Indies' last wicket Jason Holder, during his Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Virat Kolhi (R) celebrates with team mates after catching out West Indies batsman Andre Russell for 8 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch off West Indies batsman Darren Sammy during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Jonathan Carter swings at the ball during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

