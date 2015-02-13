Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015 | 7:30pm IST

Cricket World Cup opening ceremony

A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Fireworks explode during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's captain Michael Clarke makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Fireworks explode during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's captain Michael Clarke makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's captain Michael Clarke makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Fans of India's cricket team show their support for their team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

A fan of Ireland's cricket team plays with a child during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Members of Dance School of Distinction representing England perform during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Dance School of Distinction, representing England, perform during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (front R) makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza (L) and India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on stage near the World Cup trophy, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's captain Michael Clarke on stage near the World Cup trophy, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

England's captain Eoin Morgan makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

England's captain Eoin Morgan makes his way through the crowd, to be presented on stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

