Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 22, 2014 | 3:46am IST

Crimea annexed

<p>People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, March 22, 2014

People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 20
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 20
<p>People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, March 22, 2014

People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
8 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 20
<p>People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, March 22, 2014

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 20
<p>Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 20
<p>A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 20
<p>Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 20
<p>Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
18 / 20
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

Next Slideshows

World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

India defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Twenty20 match.

22 Mar 2014
Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.

22 Mar 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

22 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures