Crimea annexed
People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan
India defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Twenty20 match.
Separated by religion in CAR
Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.
A week in Aleppo
Seven days in Syria's largest city.
L.A. Air Show
The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.