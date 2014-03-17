Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 6:20pm IST

Crimea votes

<p>A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 24
<p>A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 24
<p>An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, March 17, 2014

An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 17, 2014

A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 24
<p>Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, March 17, 2014

Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
7 / 24
<p>A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 24
<p>Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
9 / 24
<p>People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 24
<p>A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, March 17, 2014

A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
11 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 17, 2014

A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 24
<p>An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 24
<p>A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 24
<p>An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
17 / 24
<p>A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
18 / 24
<p>An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 24
<p>An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
20 / 24
<p>A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
21 / 24
<p>Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 17, 2014

Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, March 17, 2014

A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
23 / 24
<p>A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 17, 2014

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Hindu temple attacked

Hindu temple attacked

Next Slideshows

Hindu temple attacked

Hindu temple attacked

Hundreds of angry Pakistanis attacked a temple and set it on fire overnight following a rumour that a member of the Hindu community had desecrated the Koran.

16 Mar 2014
Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.

16 Mar 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Mar 2014
Ukrainian military exercises

Ukrainian military exercises

Ukraine conducts multiple military exercises.

15 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures