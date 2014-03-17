Crimea votes
A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Hindu temple attacked
Hundreds of angry Pakistanis attacked a temple and set it on fire overnight following a rumour that a member of the Hindu community had desecrated the Koran.
Human trafficking camp raided
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
Ukrainian military exercises
Ukraine conducts multiple military exercises.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.