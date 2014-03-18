Edition:
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

<p>Crimean Tartars Aliye (L) and Suzanna play with their children at their father's home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Mustafa Asaba, a regional leader of Crimean Tatars, speaks during an interview in the living room of a friend's home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars deliver groceries to a store in the predominantly Tartar settlement of Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tartar piles up wood in his garden in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tartar Dzhanie Tyuleiki prepares coffee at her home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tartar woman stands outside her home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A Crimean Tatar sits in the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tatar prays in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars listen to a sermon in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray,near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tatar prays in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A Crimean Tatar arrives for Friday prayers at the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars gather for Friday prayers in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars talk after praying in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars gather for Friday prayers in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars buy bread after praying in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars leave the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Crimean Tatars leave the Khan Chair mosque after prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

