Pictures | Sat Feb 16, 2013 | 12:05am IST

Crippled cruise ship docks

<p>Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>A passenger sits on a wheelchair as she leaves the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff</p>

A passenger sits on a wheelchair as she leaves the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

<p>The Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the dock as spectators watch at the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

The Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the dock as spectators watch at the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers disembark from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers disembark from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>The Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the dock at the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

The Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the dock at the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers stand along the railing as the Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers stand along the railing as the Carnival Triumph cruise ship is towed towards the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers disembark from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers disembark from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

