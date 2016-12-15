Crisis forces some Venezuelan parents to give away children

Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a...more

Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a country where prices for many basic goods are surpassing those in the United States. "It's better that she has another family than go into prostitution, drugs or die of hunger," the 43-year-old unemployed mother said, sitting outside her dilapidated home with her five-year-old son, father and unemployed husband. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

