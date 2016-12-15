Crisis forces some Venezuelan parents to give away children
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a...more
Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children,...more
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, stands in line outside a hardware store, next to her son Emmanuel, to buy cement and resell it in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Pulgar said just one chicken meal would now burn up half its monthly income. Breakfast is often just bread...more
Zulay Pulgar, 43, cooks a meal in her house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Every day at the social services center in Carirubana, which oversees Pulgar's case, more than a dozen parents plead for help taking care of their children in this isolated, arid...more
Juan Pulgar, 73, holds a picture of himself taken about a year ago, as he poses for a portrait in his house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, gives Venezuelan bolivar notes to her husband Maikel Cuauro, 30, in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Juan Pulgar, 73, sits in a chair as he rests in his house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emmanuel Cuauro, plays with a ball next to his parents Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, and Maikel Cuauro, 30, in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emmanuel Cuauro, sits on the sidewalk next to his mother Zulay Pulgar, as they make a line outside the hardware store to buy cement and re-sell it in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Travel Postcard: Delhi
Pictures of some of the famous monuments and tourist attractions in India's national capital, New Delhi.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2016.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
The shrinking rebel-held pocket of Aleppo
The Moscow defence ministry said the rebels now control an Aleppo enclave of only 1 square mile as renewed air strikes and shelling rock the Syrian city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.