Crisis in Cyprus
A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
A protester yells at policemen during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People eat at a restaurant under a banner placed by the owner in central Nicosia, March 20, 2013. The banner reads, "My proud Cyprus with the big No". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Employees of the Bank of Cyprus take part in a rally, in solidarity with crisis-hit Cypriots, outside the headquarters of the bank in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A message is seen on the screen of an ATM machine of a Bank of Cyprus branch in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators hold an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A police officer walks in front of a bus station where an anti-bailout banner is placed outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters shout slogans during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters hold a photograph of German Chancellor Angela Merkel painted to make her look like Adolf Hitler during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Anti-bailout protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" after Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People are reflected at a glass door of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
