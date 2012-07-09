Crisis in Syria
Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin
The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri...more
A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV
A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi
A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network more
Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout
A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein...more
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV
A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network
People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra more
Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
