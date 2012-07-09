Edition:
Crisis in Syria

<p>Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

<p>Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin </p>

The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin

<p>The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

<p>Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana</p>

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

<p>People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

<p>A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

<p>A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana</p>

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi</p>

The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi

<p>A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout </p>

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

<p>A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri </p>

A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

<p>People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network</p>

Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV </p>

A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV

<p>A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

<p>A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network</p>

A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network

<p>People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana</p>

Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

<p>Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012.

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

