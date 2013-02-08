Edition:
Crisis in Tunisia

<p>Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

1 / 20
<p>Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

2 / 20
<p>Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

3 / 20
<p>A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

4 / 20
<p>Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

5 / 20
<p>Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

6 / 20
<p>The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

7 / 20
<p>A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

8 / 20
<p>A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

9 / 20
<p>A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

10 / 20
<p>People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

11 / 20
<p>A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

12 / 20
<p>Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

13 / 20
<p>Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

14 / 20
<p>A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

15 / 20
<p>A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

16 / 20
<p>Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

17 / 20
<p>Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

18 / 20
<p>A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

19 / 20
<p>The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

20 / 20
