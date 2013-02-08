Crisis in Tunisia
Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi...more
Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8,...more
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
