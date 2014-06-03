Crisis in Ukraine
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Fighters of Social Nationalist Assembly (SNA), part of ultra-nationalist Right Sector movement, take an oath of allegiance to the country before heading to eastern Ukraine as part of the battalion "Azov" during a ceremony in their headquarters in...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near the site of an explosion in a regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A fighter of Social Nationalist Assembly (SNA), part of ultra-nationalist Right Sector party, embraces his girlfriend before heading to eastern Ukraine as part of the battalion "Azov" during a ceremony in their headquarters in Kiev June 3, 2014. ...more
Local residents look at damage on a building at a Ukrainian border guard camp, after what local residents say was an attack by pro-Russian separatists, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian separatist shows shrapnel collected near the site of an explosion in a regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the "Donbass" self-defense battalion takes part in a training at a base of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children dance around during a gathering to mark International Children's Day, with monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin seen in the background, in a square in central Donetsk, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian rebel from the Vostok Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman holds a placard during a gathering to mark International Children's Day, in front of a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a square in central Donetsk, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-Russian rebels from the Vostok (East) Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People attend the so-called people's veche (assembly) in Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in central Kiev June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Relatives mourn near the coffin of Mark Zverev, a taxi driver shot dead on May 26, 2014 during clashes at the Donetsk airport between Ukrainian troops and the pro-Russian rebels, during his funeral in the village of Grabari on the outskirts of...more
A gunman walks by thirty coffins prepared for the funerals of pro-Russian rebels killed during heavy fighting at Donetsk airport on May 26, outside a Donetsk morgue May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bulldozer removes a barricade from outside the regional administration building in the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armed pro-Russian militiaman from the Vostok (East) Batallion looks at items that, according to him, were looted by other separatist groups and stored in the Donetsk regional administration building May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A couple walks past a wrecked Kamaz truck as they flee an area near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A heavily armed pro-Russian rebel mans a newly erected barricade on the airport road of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local and a news photographer run for cover near Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A boy walks by as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the sports arena "Druzhba" (Friendship), which is the home venue of the ice hockey club "Donbass", in Donetsk, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly voter casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A pro-Russian armed man guards a checkpoint on the outskirts of Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A local looks at a damaged vehicle following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Ukrainian soldier secures an area near the site where pro-Russian rebels killed thirteen Ukrainian servicemen in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, south of Donetsk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents clean up debris from a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Sergiy Rudenko, a Ukrainian helicopter pilot, during his funeral in the western Ukrainian city of Brody May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
