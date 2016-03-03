Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 6:00am IST

Crisis on the border

A woman holds a child at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants stand next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Young migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stand next to a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A man walks at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A young migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, sits in a tent in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Migrants throw blankets over the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant woman stands at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Migrants look towards Macedonia through the Greek-Macedonian border fence, as a police helicopter flies by near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Clothes are seen hanging to dry on a fence in a camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A refugee stands next to a tent at a relocation camp where stranded refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Young migrants sit next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A young migrant warms himself by the fire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Stranded refugees are seen inside a tent at a relocation camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A Syrian refugee pushes a fellow Syrian on a wheelchair, on their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants stand around fire at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
