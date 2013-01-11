Critics Choice Awards
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica,...more
Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more
Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
