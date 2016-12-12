Edition:
Critics' Choice Awards

Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
(L-R) Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Bob Odenkirk accepts his award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Kristian Nairn is presented with the award for best drama series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for best picture for "La La Land" as he gestures towards actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Show host TJ Miller appears in a headless costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Justin Timberlake presents the award for best acting ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Host TJ Miller appears in a Jackie Onassis costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Moonlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
John Travolta presents the award for best picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Writer Simon Kinberg (L) and actor Ryan Reynolds pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy for 'Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Natalie Portman poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Show host TJ Miller performs at start of the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Evan Rachel Woods accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle poses backstage with his awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Louie Anderson poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Baskets'. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Kevin Hart presents the award for best supporting actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Nicole Kidman presents the award for best actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Viola Davis accepts the #SeeHer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Ryan Reynolds poses backstage with his award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Donald Glover holds his award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
John Lithgow holds his award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cast and crew from "BoJack Horseman" pose backstage with their award for Best Animated Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
