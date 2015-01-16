Edition:
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

