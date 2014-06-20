Critic's Choice Television Awards
Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson (R), as they accept the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson pose with the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
