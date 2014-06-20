Edition:
Critic's Choice Television Awards

Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, June 21, 2014
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson (R), as they accept the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson pose with the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

