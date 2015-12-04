Edition:
Croc eats croc

A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
The Amazon rainforest as seen from the air.

04 Dec 2015
Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines leading to the Russian-annexed peninsula.

02 Dec 2015
The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

02 Dec 2015
Scenes from the civil rights movement on the 60th anniversary of Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her bus seat.

02 Dec 2015

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

