Cross-border Trump protests
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
